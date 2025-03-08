Gene Hackman's Cause of Death Revealed as Autopsy Shows Wife Betsy Arakawa Died Days Earlier

The cause of death for Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman has been officially released. The Hollywood legend, 94, passed away alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. A medical report confirmed that Hackman died of heart disease and complications from Alzheimer's, while Arakawa succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare and often fatal disease.

Medical Report Confirms Hackman's Final Days

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator detailed that Hackman's pacemaker last recorded activity on February 18, leading officials to believe he passed away around that time. Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County stated that there was no indication of Hackman communicating with anyone after Arakawa's death.

Investigators have not determined if Hackman was aware of his wife's passing before his own. Dr. Heather Jarrell, New Mexico's chief medical examiner, noted that his Alzheimer's could have played a role in his final moments. His autopsy revealed that his stomach was empty, but there were no signs of dehydration.

Alzheimer's May Have Left Hackman Unaware of Wife's Death

Due to Hackman's battle with Alzheimer's disease, experts speculate that he may not have realized Arakawa had died. The condition, which impairs memory and cognitive function, could have left him disoriented and unaware of the tragic circumstances.

Authorities found no evidence of a struggle or distress, further supporting the conclusion that Hackman died from natural causes.

Hantavirus: The Rare Disease That Killed Betsy Arakawa

Arakawa's cause of death, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, is a rare but severe respiratory disease caused by exposure to infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva. In New Mexico, deer mice are known carriers of the virus.

The disease starts with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, but can quickly progress to respiratory distress and organ failure. While the illness is uncommon, it has a high fatality rate, making it a serious public health concern in regions where deer mice are prevalent.

Authorities confirmed that Hackman tested negative for hantavirus, ruling it out as a contributing factor in his death.

Hackman's Declining Health in His Final Years

Hackman's autopsy showed severe heart disease, with evidence of previous heart attacks and multiple heart-related surgeries. Experts believe that his advanced age, combined with his Alzheimer's diagnosis, significantly weakened his health in his final years.

Dr. Jarrell emphasized that his heart condition was a major contributing factor. He was in a very poor state of health, she said. Given his underlying medical issues, his passing was classified as natural causes.

Hollywood Mourns a Legend

Hackman, known for his powerful performances in classics such as The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Royal Tenenbaums, had largely withdrawn from public life in his later years. Despite stepping away from acting, his impact on Hollywood remained undeniable.

His passing, along with his wife's, has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of an iconic performer and a beloved couple. Tributes have poured in from across the film industry, celebrating his remarkable career and enduring legacy.

Hackman's death marks the end of an era in cinema, but his unforgettable performances will continue to inspire generations to come.