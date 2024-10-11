Garth Brooks in Hot Water for Leaking Accuser's Identity and Sending Shocking Explicit Texts in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Country singer Garth Brooks, 62, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and battery. The accusations come from a former makeup artist, identified as Jane Roe, who worked with him for 15 years. She claims Brooks raped her in 2019. The lawsuit, filed on October 3, includes evidence that could strengthen her case, including a sexually explicit text message allegedly from the singer.

According to In Touch, Roe submitted a screenshot of a text exchange as evidence. In the conversation, Roe reportedly made a comment referencing Brooks' physical appearance. Brooks allegedly responded with, "I'll take that nickname. Thank you. I love you," along with several heart emojis. The Daily Mail obtained a copy of this text.

Roe's legal team has condemned Brooks for publicly revealing her identity in a countersuit filed on October 8. Her attorneys criticized the singer, stating, "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him."

The makeup artist's lawsuit also claims that Brooks used multiple cell phones to communicate with her, sometimes using fake names. She alleges that he encouraged her to engage in sexual conversations with him. Although Brooks tried to delete their messages, Roe claims that some conversations remain on her phone.

Brooks has denied all the allegations. He has filed a countersuit, accusing Roe of extortion. In his September filing in Mississippi, Brooks alleged that Roe threatened to falsely involve him in these charges. He is seeking a declaratory judgment to clear his name and is also asking for compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees, and other legal remedies.

In a Facebook Livestream on October 7, Brooks addressed the legal situation. He stated, "The case is on from my end, and it's gonna happen." He acknowledged that the legal process could take up to two years.

The Nashville community has been shaken by these allegations against Brooks. Some are stunned by the accusations, while others await the outcome of the legal battle.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, there are resources available for help and support.

This legal battle is expected to be long, and both sides are preparing for a drawn-out process in court.