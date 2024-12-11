Gamer Son Fatally Shot Father, Injured Mother After He was Told to Stop Playing Video Games and Get a Job

A Florida man is dead, and a woman is fighting for her life after deputies say their son shot them Saturday night and fled.

Authorities say Susan Voigt, 58, called police around 11:20 p.m. and said she and her husband, 63-year-old Marvin Voigt, had been shot by their 23-year-old son who took off.

Marvin Found Dead in the Driveway, Susan Injured on the Couch with a Gunshot Wound to the Head

According to the Bartow Police Department, officers found Marvin Voigt dead in the driveway from apparent gunshot wounds. Inside the home, police reportedly found Susan Voigt suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

"They found the mother sitting up on the couch," Walker said. "She was alive. She had been shot in the head once." "Everything we've heard about this couple was that they were really good people," Walker added. "And it's sad, you know, to see something like this happen."

Suspect was Arrested During a Traffic Stop in Orlando, Admitted to Shooting His Parents After They Told Him to Get a Job

All law enforcement agencies in Polk County and the surrounding counties were told to be on the lookout for the vehicle the couple's son, Joseph Voight, was driving. His vehicle was spotted around 2 a.m. on International Drive in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department conducted a felony traffic stop on Voigt's vehicle and took him into custody. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, who were assisting the Bartow Police Department, said they spoke to Joseph Voigt, and he admitted to shooting both his father and mother.

According to PCSO, Joseph Voigt said his father was upset with him for spending most of his time playing video games and had been getting on his case about making something of himself and getting a job.

Joseph Voigt appeared in court in Orange County on Monday morning. He will be brought back to jail in Polk County, where he'll face murder and attempted murder charges.

Joseph Voigt Had a Criminal History, Previously Arrested for Battery, Firing a Weapon in a Residential Area

Joseph Voigt's criminal history includes arrests for firing a weapon in a residential area and battery. According to arrest records, he was released from jail on Dec. 1 after being arrested for battery.

"Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department, this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "They asked for our assistance, and we were happy to oblige. My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless shooting," Chief Stephen Walker, Bartow Police Department said. "We sincerely appreciate the assistance provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department in this case, which led to the quick arrest of the suspect, Joseph Voigt."