Game of Thrones season 8 ended and left many fans disappointed. And it looks like even some of the cast weren't completely satisfied with the turn the series took towards its final seasons.

Reportedly just a day after Lena Headey revealed she wished her character Cersei Lannister had a better death on Game of Thrones, the actress now revealed details about a pivotal scene that was ultimately cut from Season 7.

Lena Headey appeared at Munich Comic-Con and revealed a shocking detail that would have given the Jaime-Cersei relationship arc a lot more depth. The actress revealed that Cersei was originally supposed to have a miscarriage in Season 7. Cersei's pregnancy, was largely ignored throughout the final season, and justifiably fans were miffed at the unnecessary plot point that didn't go anywhere, much like the plot point of Jon Snow's parentage. But if the miscarriage had been addressed, it would have given whole new meaning to Jaime's sacrifice.

Twitter user @BB_Cersei shared a video from the convention, where Headey explained the miscarriage scene.

'We shot a scene that never made it into Season 7, which was where I lose the baby,' Headey said.

The actress went on to say how it was a really traumatic and great moment for Cersei and how she loved doing the scene. There were quite a few cast members who weren't happy with the fates of their characters or rather how their ends were handled. And we have to say, one of the most disappointing ends belonged to Cersei. And Lena happens to agree, she spoke about being unhappy with her death during an interview with The Guardian, while promoting her new mini-series The Loudest Voice. 'Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted,' she said, while admitting that series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, 'couldn't have pleased everyone.' Well, now that the show has ended, all fans can look forward to are the books by George R.R. Martin.