Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 aired earlier today and it brought a heartbreaking conclusion to the story of Starks, Lannisters, and Targaryens. The 79-minutes long episode featured several deaths but there are some major key points which the show did not resolve and now we don't know how we are going to get the answers to these questions.

Major spoilers to Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6:

The recently released Game of Thrones episode featured the end of Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei, and Jaime Lannister, and all the tyranny the world has ever seen. The show featured some heartbreaking moments like the death of Mad Queen, Brienne's long note in the chronicle diary about Ser Jaime Lannister, and others but there are few things which the episode did not end on a proper note.

Azor Ahai:

From the beginning of this show, we were listening about the Prince Who Was Promised or Azor Ahai. The legend stabbed the woman he loved only to make a sword that will reunite all the Seven Kingdoms. Jon did stab Daenerys in her guts and by doing that, he reunited all the Seven Kingdoms. But we did not hear these words, Azor Ahai, from anyone in the show. A mere mention of it would have brought a smile to millions of fans.

Arya Stark's Faceless Man:

Arya Stark had trained her life to become a fearsome assassin. During her training, she became a Faceless Man but we did not get to see her using her potential in any way. In the last two episodes, Arya simply stood at a place and did not use any of her abilities which has actually made her the beloved character which she truly is.

Bran Stark's Three-Eyed-Raven:

Bran Stark has finally become the King of all the Six Kingdoms and will forever be known as Bran the Broken, a name bestowed on him by Tyrion Lannister. The character's arc was greatly developed by the end but again, what happened to his powers of Three-Eyed-Raven? Is he ever going to use it again? We did hear him telling his council members that he will look for Daenerys' dragon but that was it. At the same time, we did not get to learn where did he went during the battle against the Night King.

White Walkers are alive:

In the last scene of Game of Thrones, we saw Jon Snow riding to the North along with several windings, Tormund, and his direwolf Ghost but why are they heading behind the Wall and why is he still carrying his Valyrian steel sword? Is there any way we get to see White Walkers back in the show again?