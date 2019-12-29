Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar was found dead in his residence at Belfast, Ireland, on Christmas eve. The police has ruled out any foul play in the actor's death, even as the post-mortem report is awaited to know the exact cause of his death.

A funeral notice describing Dunbar as a dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin stated that a service of thanksgiving will be conducted at the Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, Portrush, on Monday.

Dunbar was Theon Greyjoy's body double in GoT

Dunbar, who featured as an extra in the series, , also acted as the body double for Theon Greyjoy's character on the show, portrayed by Alfie Allen. Apart from appearing in several crowd sequence of the famous series, Dunbar was also part of Derry Girls, Line of Duty, and Krypton.

Remembering the actor, Head of Crowd Makeup Game of Thrones, Pamela Smyth, said that Dunbar always stood out among the thousands of extras on the HBO series. "Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul - he will be missed by all the GOT family. He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly," said Smyth.

Friends and colleagues mourn

Confirming Dunbar's death, The Extras Dept spokesperson issued a statement. "Dunbar was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again," read the statement.

Jesse Morris, who was also part of the GoT said: "Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day's work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around."