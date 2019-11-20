Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarkes recently revealed that she was under great pressure to perform nude scenes in HBO's epic fantasy show. The actress was told not to "disappoint fans" when she raised objections to filming nude scenes.

During an interview for a podcast with Dax Shepard for 'Armchair Expert', Clarke recalled how she was asked to perform a nude scene she had not agreed to in advance. However, now the 33-year-old actor is quick to shut down the producers who don't respect her boundaries. "Season one was was a f**k tonne of nudity. "I'm a lot more savvy [now] with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing,'' she revealed.

"I've had fights on set before where I'm like, "No, the sheet stays up", and they're like, "You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans". And I'm like, "F*** you,''' the GOT star added.

Clarke also revealed that it was her on-screen love interest Jason Mamoa who made her she feel comfortable while filming intimate scenes in Season1 of Game of Thrones.

"It's only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways. Because Jason had experience, he had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this, he was like, 'Sweetie, this is how it's meant to be and this is how it's not meant to be, and I'm going to make sure that's the way it goes,'" Clarke said, adding that Momoa would always be sure she received a robe during the filming of nude scenes. "He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being. He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where I didn't know I needed to be taken care of."

Recently, Massie Williams, who portrayed fan-favourite character Arya Stark in the hit series, also revealed that the makers put a strap across her chest for Arya look. "I had really short hair and they'd constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly. They'd also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started.

"I don't know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year, and I felt kind of ashamed for a while," she added. GoT started airing in 2011 and starred Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey in pivotal roles.