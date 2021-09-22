Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie's Van Spotted in Couple's Anniversary Photo at Grand Teton National Park Towards the End of August?

Gabby Petito and her fiancÃ© Brian Laundrie's van may have been captured in the background of a couple's anniversary photo, which they took when they visited the Grand Teton National Park, where the 22-year-old woman's remains were found on Sunday.

Brad Arnold, an Alabama-based storm chaser, took to Twitter to share a photo he took of his wife on the last day of his anniversary trip at Grand Teton National Park towards the end of August.

"Maybe it's something or maybe it's not, but it was creepy enough to send chills up and down my spine. This picture of my wife was taken on the last day of our anniversary trip at Grand Teton National Park near the end of August," Arnold captioned the photos.

The picture shows Arnold's wife posing against a scenic backdrop of mountains but close-up shots reveal a white van parked in the background.

Although it is possible that the van may have belonged to other "van-lifers" who frequently visit the popular camping spot, Arnold said he had submitted the information to the FBI.

Petito Last Seen on Aug. 24, Last Phonecall with Mother on Aug. 25

Petito, grabbed national headlines after she went missing following a cross-country trip with Laundrie, 23, who returned home without her on Sept. 1. Refusing to say anything about Petito's whereabouts. The couple were documenting their cross-country experiences as "van-lifers" across the US on a YouTube channel called 'Nomadic Statik.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 when she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel with Laundrie and her last phone conversation with her mother was on Aug. 25 while she was near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. She was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11.

Laundrie, Van Spotted by Witnesses in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 26

Petito and Laundrie were travelling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate. Here is a photo of the van posted by Petito on Instagram:



YouTube bloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethune told Fox News they spotted Gabby Petito's converted white van near Grand Teton National Park two days after the missing woman's family say they last heard from her.

Another camper, Jessica Schultz, told the San Francisco Chronicle that she saw Laundrie driving the van alone in the Wyoming national park on the same day the Bethunes claimed to have spotted him.

Petito's Death Ruled Homicide

On Sunday, the FBI announced that they had found human remains consistent with Petito's description in Grand Teton National Park. The FBI said Tuesday the death of Gabrielle Petito has been ruled a homicide based on preliminary autopsy results that positively identified the 22-year-old. The cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

Laundrie, who has been named as a "person of interest" in the case, has been missing since Sept. 14. The FBI is now seeking the public's help to locate Laundrie.

"The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable," said Michael Schneider, FBI Denver special agent in charge. "Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in the matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."