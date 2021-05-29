Taina Williams and G Herbo have revealed the name of their firstborn. Essex William Wright is what they are going to call their newborn baby. Introducing their son to the world, new mom Williams shared the first photo of Essex on Instagram, revealing that her child came to the world on May 27, 2021, at 12:23 AM. The model also used the hashtag #myrainbowbaby in the post.

Earlier William posed nude for a stunning snap on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump. She posted the nude pic with a tribute to her to-be-born Essex, "I can't promise you that tomorrows will be perfect or that life will be easy," William said adding that she can promise him her everlasting devotion, her loyalty, her respect, and her unconditional love for a lifetime.

New daddy Herbo Friday (May 28) morning shared a photo on Instagram that was doing the rounds online. The picture captioned with black and white heart emojis shows the rapper holding his little boy in his hands.

Many celebrities congratulated the couple on the birth of baby Essex. Rapper Nicki Minaj also liked Herbo's newborn baby pic while Emily B wrote, "It's dimples for me" on Williams' first photo of the baby boy.

Rapper G Herbo and model Taina Williams first revealed their pregnancy on New Year's Day. The famous couple shared photos and a video from their pregnancy shoot on their respective Instagram pages. Announcing their pregnancy, Herbo wrote, "Gotta be 1 of God's favorite cuz my life just keep getting better!! As long as my lessons bring more blessings I'm str8 4 ever. Happy New Year!."

Taina Williams Baby Shower

Three weeks before the birth of son Essex William Wright, the couple had a grand "baby shower" and the video was shared with fans on Instagram with a caption that said, "See life for you my prince has just begun."

Here's the video: Watch

G Herbo and Taina Williams Romance

The American rapper started dating the Savage x Fenty model and ambassador Taina Williams in January 2019. The model and influencer confirmed the news with a New Year's kiss with the rapper. Williams posted the picture of herself kissing the former XXL freshman on Instagram. The pair became engaged just before rumors of their pregnancy started circulating on the internet.

While Williams is a first-time mom with the birth of her son Essex, G Herbo shares a two-year-old son, Yosohn Santana, with Ari Fletcher.