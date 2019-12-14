You may have heard or even seen a 3D printed house of a building, but how about an entire neighborhood built entirely using 3D printing technique? Sounds crazy, but that's exactly what's happening in rural Mexico. The first of its kind in the entire world.

According to a CNN report a non-profit housing organization is planning to build some 50 homes using 3D printing technology in the rural areas of Tabasco, a state in the southeastern part of Mexico.

Homes are for families with low income

The homes will reportedly be built to house families of people with very low incomes. Rural Tabasco has some of the lowest family incomes in South America, and as per the report, the community involved in the project has an average median family income of just around $76.50 per month.

The non-profit behind the project called New Story, a company founded about five years ago with an aim to end global homelessness is working in collaboration with 3D printing company Icon, which will be providing the construction and 3D printing expertise for the project. Icon will be using its Vulcan II 3D printer to print the homes. The advanced 3D printer is already involved in printing prototype homes for homeless people in the American state of Texas.

Will replace makeshift sheds

As of now, in the Tabasco project two houses have already been built and they aren't just prototypes, but full-fledged homes. The plan is to build 50 homes by the end of 2020. These 3D printed homes will be replacing makeshift wooden and metal structures that the community had built for shelter.

The 3D printed homes all of 500 square feet consist of a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms and are designed to withstand any natural calamity which is good news for the people because rural Tabasco is a seismic zone which witnesses occasional earthquakes and even floods, according to the report. Meanwhile, the families that will be living in these homes were consulted regarding the design of the home they wished, according to the report.

Building of houses in full-swing

The construction/printing of the homes is in full swing. Each home takes approximately 24 hours to print and the Vulcan II can print two houses at the same time, which is almost twice as fast as a building traditional house which would normally take a day or two to complete. Let's just hope the new abodes will keep the people safe and appreciate the use of technology for such noble causes.

This noble project will be the first of its kind project for New Story which has so far constructed over 2,700 houses across South America all using traditional building methods.