Furious Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show as He Calls It 'An Affront to the Greatness of America'

President Trump slammed the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, describing it as "one of the worst EVER." He said the performance was offensive and failed to reflect what he called the greatness of America.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post after the show concluded Sunday night. He focused much of his criticism on the fact that Bad Bunny's music is all in Spanish and didn't use English.

Trump Furious

Trump also took a dig at Bad Bunny's dance moves, calling them "disgusting." "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This "Show" is just a "slap in the face" to our Country," Trump continued.

"There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD," he added.

Bad Bunny's performance was filled with references to the Grammy-award-winning artist's home, bringing the natural beauty of the island nation straight into the heart of Levi's Stadium.

During the show, he walked through tall greenery alongside farm workers before making his way toward the center of a real wedding ceremony unfolding on the field.

The show also featured surprise appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

No Mention of America

At the end of the show, Bad Bunny held up a football that read "Together We Are America." In the background, a Jumbotron also read "THE ONLY THING MORE POWERFUL THAN HATE IS LOVE."

Trump ended his post with another dig at what he called the "ridiculous new Kickoff Rule," a change he has previously dismissed as part of what he labeled "sissy football."

The rule was introduced to better protect players from violent, head-on collisions—impacts that are known to cut careers short and can result in serious long-term conditions such as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

He had earlier said he planned to watch Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show instead, which featured four country music performers and was headlined by Kid Rock.