Fujifilm is all set to launch its popular X-T3 successor camera on February 26. According to several leaks, the upcoming camera would come with a series of improvements along with a slightly larger body, better ergonomics and more megapixels. To add more zing to the launch, the camera maker might also unveil its next-generation instant polaroid camera Instax Mini 11 at the same event.

Fujifilm launched the available edition of Instax Mini, the Instax Mini 9, almost two years ago. Many polaroid camera lovers are eagerly waiting for its successor to arrive in the market. Fujifilm is reportedly launching the candid polaroid camera with a series of improvements.

There is no further leak available about the Instax Mini 11 camera yet. The upcoming instant camera is expected to come in several colourful models including its earlier models such as charcoal grey, blush pink, ice white, lilac purple and sky blue.

The X-T4

Fujifilm has already announced that it would unleash its upcoming camera X-T4 on February 25 via its official website. According to the rumour mill, the X-T4 is expected to boast a 26.1MP X Trans 4 APS-C CMOS combined with the homegrown fourth-generation X processor to offer superior image processing capability. The upcoming camera is likely to come with more stabilised lenses and up to 5 stops of compensation.

The X-T4 is also rumoured to come with a shooting speed of 15 frame per second (FPS) while using it through the EVF viewfinder. The increased frame rate would be a step-up from its predecessor X-T3's 12 FPS frame rate. Burst shooting mode lets you click wildlife, live sports action and other subject images which move at a rapid pace.

While using the electronic shutter inbuilt in the camera, the X-T4 would also be capable of offering even more frame rate at around 30 FPS, even though it would crop the frame up to 1.25x. The X-T4 would also come with an all-new NP-W325 battery which could offer 500 shots in a single charge.

The upcoming camera is also rumoured to come with a slightly larger body to offer better grip while shooting. According to rumours, the X-T4 would measure in at 134.6 x 92.8 x 63.8 mm (WXDXH), in comparison to X-T3's 132.5 x 92.8 x 58.8 mm (WXDXH) body and weigh around 607g, 68g more than its predecessor.