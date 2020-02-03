Camera maker Fujifilm has been in the news for months for its upcoming compact DSLR camera X100V. Now, a new leaked press render hints at the imminent launch of the X100V. The mirrorless compact camera was leaked earlier, but the press render shows a complete overview of how the camera would look like.

In the image, the DSLR looks quite like its predecessor with a similar live-focus wheel and shorter button in the front. The camera would come with a rugged body having a textured finish to offer the ergonomics for prolonged use. The X100V would also come with a focus wheel.

The X100V, the successor to FujiFilm's existing X100V camera, might come with 23mm or 26mm lens with an aperture count of f/2.0. The next camera is rumored to incorporate the company's proprietary MK II lens.

According to earlier rumors, the upcoming FujiFilm camera might also have a flip-out selfie display similar to the one in its another popular camera model, the X-Pro3. The screen of X-Pro 3 is a two-way tilt display offering shutterbugs the ability to use the camera from the front side to shoot selfies. In live mode, the display helps the user to change all required settings and click selfie images.

Fujifilm's most other camera models feature a display which can be folded down to take images from different angles.

The specifications of Fujifilm's X100V were leaked earlier, hinting the camera would come with a 26 MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. The camera is rumored to offer a 4-stop ND filter with a supported ISO range of 80 to 51,200. However, using higher ISO settings could affect your images with visible grains.

It would also support 4K video recording with 30 frame-per-second and 2k video recording at 60FPS. In the connectivity segment, the upcoming mirrorless camera would come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to offer faster file transfer to other devices, including smartphones.

The camera is expected to be unleashed on February 4 through Fujifilm X Summit live stream.

(Source- 1, 2)