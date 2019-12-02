Disney's Frozen 2, the sequel of the 2013 hit film Frozen, has made a record $700 million in just 12 days from the date of its release. According to reports, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell's Frozen has won millions of hearts and is running strong at the Global Box Office. Fans and critics have praised the sequel of the 2013 film, which stands at $739 million as of Monday, December 2.

After having spent two weeks in theatres, the film is on the verge of bagging $300 million in North America. On the opening day, Frozen 2 earned $130 million, setting a new standard for Disney Animation. Reportedly, the first movie of the franchise, Frozen had set a record for Thanksgiving opening weekend while the sequel, Frozen 2 managed to hold a record for a Thanksgiving weekend opening.

The Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad starrer has earned $85.2 million over second weekend and $124 million in between Wednesday-Sunday. Frozen 2 has been made to surpass its earlier sequel and looks like the team has managed to keep up the challenge. The film has heart-warming characters, and rib-tickling sequences just like the previous. The film has once again become the ruler of the global box office.

Frozen 2 grossed a stunning amount while two other films also served as a counter-balance against the film. Rian Johnson's directorial Knives Out, a murder mystery that was launched ahead of Thanksgiving has secured the second place on domestic box office earning $27 million over the weekend. The film earned $41.7 million in the Wednesday-Sunday frame. The film which stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis, cost $40 million. The film stands to be a winner for original content at multiplex theatres.

Meanwhile, Disney is yet to announce the release dates of a lot of movies and series. However some of the films lined up for release are The New 'Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker', Black Adam, Aquaman 2, Super Pets and Suicide Squad.

For more Hollywood news and updates, keep visiting ibtimes.sg.