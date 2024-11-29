fromis_9 Leaves PLEDIS Entertainment; Agency Releases Official Statement 

fromis_9 members Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, and Baek Ji Heon have parted ways with PLEDIS Entertainment. The agency released an official statement announcing the departure of K-pop idols on Friday (November 29). According to the company statement, the exclusive contract between the firm and the girl group members will expire on Tuesday (December 31).
The entertainment agency stated that the K-pop idols have decided not to renew their exclusive contract with the firm. The company expressed its deepest gratitude to the fans of this girl group. The firm explained why the band members decided not to renew their exclusive contract.
"We discussed at length and in-depth with the members of fromis_9 regarding each member's future and direction and have come to an amicable conclusion to end the exclusive artist contract," PLEDIS Entertainment stated.
Here is the Complete Statement by PLEDIS Entertainment:
The K-pop girl group was formed through the reality survival competition show Idol School. The winners of this television program debuted as fromis_9 in 2018. They joined PLEDIS Entertainment in 2021. The band won several awards over the last three years, like the Popularity Award in Asia Artist Awards 2023 and the Post Generation Award during the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.