fromis_9 Leaves PLEDIS Entertainment; Agency Releases Official Statement 

fromis_9 members Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, and Baek Ji Heon have parted ways with PLEDIS Entertainment. The agency released an official statement announcing the departure of K-pop idols on Friday (November 29). According to the company statement, the exclusive contract between the firm and the girl group members will expire on Tuesday (December 31).

The entertainment agency stated that the K-pop idols have decided not to renew their exclusive contract with the firm. The company expressed its deepest gratitude to the fans of this girl group. The firm explained why the band members decided not to renew their exclusive contract.

"We discussed at length and in-depth with the members of fromis_9 regarding each member's future and direction and have come to an amicable conclusion to end the exclusive artist contract," PLEDIS Entertainment stated.

Here is the Complete Statement by PLEDIS Entertainment:

Hello, This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We express our deepest gratitude to the fans who have loved fromis_9. The exclusive contract with fromis_9 (Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, Baek Ji Heon) will expire this coming December 31. We discussed at length and in-depth with the members of fromis_9 regarding each member's future and direction and have come to an amicable conclusion to end the exclusive artist contract. fromis_9 joined us in August 2021 and presented a wide range of music, including Talk & Talk, DM, Stay This Way, #menow, and Supersonic, and have grown into artists who were not only loved by their fandom flover but many fans of K-pop. We would also like to thank fromis_9, who have always put their best foot forward and shown us a wide spectrum of different charms over the past seven years. fromis_9 will release their fan song, which is their expression of their gratitude for their fandom, flover, on December 23 and attend their final engagements, drawing a close to their official activities as PLEDIS Entertainment artists. We wholeheartedly support the future endeavors of fromis_9. Thank you fans once again, for always being with fromis_9. Please continue to send fromis_9 your unwavering love and support.

The K-pop girl group was formed through the reality survival competition show Idol School. The winners of this television program debuted as fromis_9 in 2018. They joined PLEDIS Entertainment in 2021. The band won several awards over the last three years, like the Popularity Award in Asia Artist Awards 2023 and the Post Generation Award during the Hanteo Music Awards 2023.