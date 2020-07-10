The popular American sitcom television series 'Friends' actress Lisa Kudrow was one step ahead of others when it came to the pandemic, according to American television host Conan O'Brien. He told Kudrow during a remote interview that was aired Wednesday that "You are the person preparing for this pandemic since the day I met you," as she told him over the years that "A pandemic could be coming."

It turns out that the 56-year-old Kudrow received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Vassar College. The late-night host O'Brien said in the video, which has gone viral on social media, recollecting it. "You are someone who studied biology, chemistry... You always used to be telling me over the years that a pandemic was coming and you liked to hunker down," he revealed.

When Kudrow, who is known for her role of 'Phoebe Buffay' in "Friends," was asked about how she was adjusting to quarantine life, she said there was no "adjusting" and added that there were days when "I just never even left my house or went in my car."

Friends' Reunion

While the American actress has been fine staying at home, Kudrow revealed the big news to all Friends' fans that they wouldn't be waiting long for the much-anticipated reunion special of the series. She said there is "something on the books for us to do it at some point in August" and added that the production crew is waiting for guidelines for shooting.

The Mirror reported a source that there are plans to make a reunion special, with strict guidelines that will include no live audiences. In addition, the report said that all the cast will be tested for the COVID-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they have had the Coronavirus tests.

After this news of reunion and the video featuring Kudrow and pal O'Brien appeared online, the fans of the American series started discussing it on social media. One of the users even tweeted, "Lisa Kudrow warned of pandemic when conspiracy authors went on about it for 15+ years. If u don't believe in conspiracy for economics and politics then 1 every 100 years, right on time & climate change overpopulation, intl transit - c & c factoreeeee."