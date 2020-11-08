Democratic candidate Joe Biden was elected as the 46th US President by the people of the US as Kamala Harris became the first woman Vice President of the nation. Biden was engaged in a close battle with Republican candidate Donald Trump but finally, he went ahead in the race to the White House.

Jill Biden, the wife of Joe has been known as one of the closest advisers of the elected president both personally and politically. She wanted Biden to choose Kamala Harris as his running mate. The relationship between Jill and Kamala is not new. They made a bond early on that got rooted with Beau Biden and was cemented due to their ideologies as both have similarities such as hard-working women and also devoted stepmothers.

Ahead of the vice presidential pick, there were rumors and critics also stated that the Biden and Harris camps had some issues following their clash over the race during the Democratic primary debate. Many thought that Jill was upset with the way Harris came out in the Democratic presidential debate. But according to a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, Jill has much more respect for Kamala and she did not want to go by the clash between her husband and Kamala, as reported by The New York Times.

Jill Biden Admires Kamala Harris

Michael LaRosa, who is the press secretary of Jill said in an interview with The Daily Beast: "Dr. B likes strong women of conviction who can hold their own. She watched Senator Harris challenge her husband on the debate stage and hold her own."

Following the second night of the Democratic National Convention Jill also confirmed her feelings for Harris as she gave an interview to MSNBC. She said, "I admire strong women. Kamala's fierce, and she's strong and she's tough, and she'll be a good debater. More than that she'll be a good partner for Joe. And that's what he needs, a partner to help him govern." The relationship between them is one of respect and also admiration and will be a major force in ruling the country.

Both the women share more than just professional respect, as they both are devoted to their families. Moreover, Kamala was always an important part of the Biden family as Beau had a close friendship with her. Joe also called Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, 'honorary Bidens', as per reports.

The relationship between the two families will probably bring good fortune to the US. The country is currently facing economic distress along with the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives and jobs of many. After criticizing the Trump administration for the way it tackled the crises, people of the US are now banking on Biden to 'Make America Respected Again'.