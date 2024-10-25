Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Home, Where He Died of a Ketamine Overdose, Sold for This Staggering Price

The Los Angeles home where beloved Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead in 2023 has been sold. Perry, 54, passed away in his Pacific Palisades residence, reportedly from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner. Traces of opioids were also found in his system. The death was initially thought to be due to accidental drowning in his hot tub.

Perry's four-bedroom, four-bathroom property was first bought by the actor in 2020 for $6 million. The home, originally built in 1965, underwent significant renovations, including the addition of a new outdoor pool, transforming it into a modern retreat. Reports from The New York Times confirmed the property has been sold for $8.5 million. The new owner is Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer and film producer based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Verma-Lallian acquired the residence as an investment, officially closing the deal on October 16, nearly a year after Perry's untimely death. While her plans for the 3,500-square-foot property remain unknown, Verma-Lallian is expected to add her touch to the renovated home.

Throughout his career, Perry owned multiple high-value properties in Los Angeles. During the same period as the Palisades purchase, he also listed a Malibu beach house for $14.95 million, which eventually sold for $13.1 million in 2021. He also sold his luxurious 9,300-square-foot penthouse in Los Angeles in 2021 for $21.6 million, initially purchasing it for $20 million in 2017.

Following Perry's death, LA authorities conducted a seven-month investigation into his passing. Evidence emerged that Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. The treatment reportedly involved the administration of unsupervised doses, which tragically contributed to his demise.

The investigation named several people involved in Perry's ketamine treatments. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, accused of prescribing the drug, and Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's assistant who reportedly administered ketamine on the day of his death, faced legal scrutiny. Other individuals included Dr. Mark Chavez, owner of a San Diego ketamine clinic, and Jasveen Sangha, referred to as the "ketamine queen," who allegedly supplied the drug.

The case saw multiple legal developments. Chavez, who operated under strict bond conditions after surrendering his medical license and passport, recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Iwamasa and two additional defendants accepted plea agreements, while Sangha and Dr. Plasencia pleaded not guilty.

Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004, left a lasting legacy in television. His passing was deeply felt by fans and co-stars alike. In a joint statement, Perry's fellow Friends cast members—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow—expressed their grief: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates; we are family. Right now, we're taking a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The cast asked for privacy, stating that, in time, they would share more about their memories with Perry. For now, they send thoughts and love to Perry's family, friends, and fans worldwide who mourn his loss.