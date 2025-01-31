Fresno County Police Officer Convicted of 'Preying' on Multiple Women, Sexually Assaulting Them While on Duty

A federal jury has convicted former Sanger Police Department Officer J. DeShawn Torrence, 42, for sexually assaulting four women during his official duties.

The jury found that Torrence's offenses included kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse, causing bodily injury.

Torrence Had Four Victims, Sexual Assaults Took Place Between 2017 and 2021

The crimes took place between 2017 and 2021, court documents reveal. He was initially indicted in 2022 in connection with one victim, then additional charges were added in 2024 as three additional victims came forward to report abuse at the hands of Torrence.

"He kidnapped a 21-year-old woman who was walking to a store to buy groceries for her young children, drove her outside of town in his police car, and sexually assaulted her at an isolated dead end," according to the DOJ statement.

In another crime, Torrence raped a 67-year-old woman after following her into her home amid a DUI investigation, prosecutors said.

"With a third victim, Torrence showed up at her door in his police uniform after midnight, entered her apartment, pinned her against the kitchen counter, and sexually assaulted her," the statement said.

The fourth victim was attacked during a series of visits to the home of a domestic violence victim in a case Torrence was supposed to be investigating, officials said.

Torrence claimed to be investigating a prior domestic violence incident against her, officials said. "During those follow-up visits, Torrence forced the victim to expose sensitive parts of her body for no legitimate reason, and he sexually assaulted her," the DOJ statement said.

'Egregious Breach of Trust and Appaling Abuse of Power'

"Law enforcement officers are entrusted with great power to protect the public and keep them safe from harm. This officer's crimes were an egregious breach of that trust and an appalling abuse of power, as he repeatedly preyed on the women in his community and violated their civil rights," said Acting U.S. Attorney Beckwith.

Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel said, "The FBI Sacramento Field Office is grateful to the brave victims who came forward and trusted us to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a police officer."

Torrence Facing Life in Prison

Five of the eight crimes Torrence was convicted of carry potential maximum sentences of life in prison and a $250,000 fine each, according to the DOJ. The three additional crimes each carry a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Torrence is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7th.