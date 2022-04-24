French Presidential Election Result 2022: Where to Watch Live in the US, U.K., and Canada?

Centrist French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen are facing off each other again on Sunday, April 24, for the run-off to the Presidential Election 2022. Since history is being repeated in itself after five years, French citizens around the globe are curiously waiting for the results. The results will be declared on Monday, April 25, and people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, and the UK, can watch it live online on TV.

The French voters are heading back to the polling station again on Sunday for the second-round run-off of the Presidential Election. Initial poll reports indicate the contests will be much tighter than the landslide victory of Macron in 2017. In the first round of voting, Macron bagged 27.60 percent votes, and his far-right contender LePen received 23.41 percent of the votes.

The final result will depend on the supporters of the Leftist candidate Jean-Luc MÃ©lenchon. He bagged 21.95 percent of votes in the first round. The final contenders are looking forward to take off a large portion of these votes in the second run-off. After the polling hours, an exit poll result is expected to be released on Sunday at around 7 pm BST. It might provide a better picture of the expected result.

How to Watch French Presidential Election Result 2022 Live Online?

As history is being repeated in France, millions of people around the globe are curious to know the election results. It will be declared live for the millions of French nationwide through various broadcasting channels. The results will be telecast live through two main French public channels, 24-hour news stations, and private TV channels a day after the second run-off.

People from different parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, India, and Europe, can watch the election results through various YouTube channels, including France 24, BFMTV, TF1 Info, and Franceinfo.

The Election Process

The French Presidential Election is conducted in two phases, and citizens over 18 years of age are eligible to vote. The first round of voting for this year was held on April 10. Since non of the candidates managed to receive over 50 percent of the votes, the second run-off is being held on Sunday. Nearly 49 million French citizens are eligible to cast their votes this year.

The voting will begin at 8 am BST on Sunday, and the voters will be allowed to cast their votes till 7 pm local time. The preliminary results could be out at around 9 pm BST on Sunday. The counting will continue throughout the night, and the final result is expected to be out by Monday morning.