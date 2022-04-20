Emmanuel Macron vs Marine Le Pen: How to Watch French Presidential Debate Live in USA, Canada, U.K.?

The two French Presidential Candidates -- Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen -- are gearing up to face off in a live televised debut. The debut will be broadcast online to millions of people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and India, on Wednesday, April 20, from 7 pm GMT.

It would be a crucial moment for the centrist President Macron and his far-right contender Le Pen mainly because this could be their last chance to impress millions of French nationwide before the poll on April 24. The presidential candidates in France only get to clash and take each down in front of millions of viewers on live TV.

For the one-on-one televised debut, a French political tradition since 1974, the Presidential candidates have prepared a highly scrutinized debate. The debate is expected to last more than two hours. It will be a challenging moment for the presidential candidates to impress millions of undecided voters just days before the final election runoff.

How to Watch French Presidential Debate Live Online?

The high stake event will be telecast live online for the millions of French nationwide through various broadcasting channels. People from different parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, India, and Europe, can watch the much-anticipated live TV debate through various YouTube channels, including France 24, BFMTV, TF1 Info, and Franceinfo.

The big showpiece event would kickstart at 9 pm local time. It will be broadcast live on two main French public channels, 24-hour news stations, and private TV channels. The debate has been tightly choreographed, and it is likely to attract millions of viewers worldwide.

Everything to Know

President Macron and his far-right contender Le Pen have appointed consultant producers who will watch the event from the studio. The producers could intervene in between the debate if they feel their candidates are at disadvantage. The debate will focus on eight themes and they are institutional reform, law and order, immigration, the economy, education, environment, cost of living, and social policies, like healthcare and pensions.

The Presidential candidates will debate in front of a backdrop. The design of which was mutually accepted by both the candidates. President Macron and his contender Le Pen stand at a distance of 2.5 meters from one another. Through a draw, it has been determined that Le Pen will speak first and Macron will have the last word.