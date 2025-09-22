French Man Dies After Being Attacked by Hornets While Gardening

A 54-year-old French man died from a hornet attack while gardening in northern France.

Laurent Duval, 54, suffered a fatal anaphylactic shock after being attacked and stung in the head several times by a swarm of Asian hornets, according to local news outlet Le Courrier Picard.

Duval. a former firefighter, was working in the communal gardens in the village of Monsures in the Somme when the incident took place on Sept. 8. Attempts were made to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

Hornet's Nest was 'Disturbed' Unknowingly

He was with a friend, also a former firefighter, who was stung on the arm. The men had unknowingly disturbed a nest.

Local beekeeper Emmanuel Andrieu, who later destroyed the nest, told local media that sudden gestures can trigger a defensive swarm: "They do not like movement. Once disturbed, they attack."

The commune's mayor, Aubert Wattez, confirmed that four nests have already been destroyed this year in Monsures.

Asian Hornets are an Invasive Species in France

Asian hornets are thought to have been accidentally introduced to France in around 2004, and are now found in all regions. These hornets are mostly black with a single yellow/orange band towards the top of their abdomen, yellow 'socks' and an orange face.

They can be distinguished from their European counterparts by their smaller size. Their stings are usually no more dangerous than those of wasps or bees. However, multiple stings or allergic reactions can prove fatal.

Emergency services recommend that anyone stung who experiences dizziness, breathing difficulties or swelling should seek urgent medical help. They tend to build 'suspended nests' high in the branches of trees.

However, sometimes, particularly with new colonies, their nests are found in tree trunks and stumps, attics, chimneys, dry stone walls and old straw bales, especially in rural areas. If you discover a nest, you should leave the area immediately and prevent others from approaching it.