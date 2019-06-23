It looks like Mercedes is living its dream season as well as Lewis Hamilton, who gained 25 points and extended his lead in drivers' championship after a comfortable win at French Grand Prix on Sunday.

Even though the Finnish star Valtteri Bottas ended the race behind his teammate Hamilton, he is currently holding the second position on the championship standing, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

The German driver could have won his first race of 2019 Formula One season in Canadian Grand Prix, but he received a controversial penalty which helped Hamilton to win his fifth race of this season. His performance during the qualifying rounds was also very disappointing. He started the race at Circuit Paul Ricard as a seventh grid driver, but finished it by gaining 10 points as well as an additional point for clocking the fastest lap at French GP.

His teammate Monégasque driver Charles Leclerc, who is considered as the next-gen star, begun the race from third place and maintained his position throughout the race.

Qualifying Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Sebastian Vettel Daniel Ricciardo Pierre Gasly Antonio Giovinazzi

After winning the race Hamilton said that "I've been racing a long time but it never gets old. I couldn't do what I do without this incredible team. We're making history together. I'm really hyped."

But Bottas wasn't satisfied with the second place at French Gp and said that "The start was my best bet but Lewis had a good one, too. Ultimately, Lewis was quicker today. He was really strong and consistent - he's not unbeatable, I just need to work hard."

Even though in the initial lap Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren driver tried to put pressure on Red Bull's star Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver denied to give up and crossed the checkered flag as the fourth-placed driver.

During the French GP, Racing Point's Sergio Pérez received a five-second penalty for leaving the track during the first lap and gaining an advantage.

Swiss star Romain Grosjean, the Haas driver retired from the race as he faced technical issues related to his F1 car.

During the 50th lap, a virtual safety car was deployed, which means the drivers had to decrease 40 percent of the speed. But, it did not cause any changes to the drivers' standing.

However, Lando Norris who started the race as a fifth grid driver, become the F1 Driver Of The Day.

Drivers' Championship standing Lewis Hamilton: 187 Valtteri Bottas: 151 Sebastian Vettel: 111

Next F1 race, Austrian Grand Prix will take place between June 28 and 30 at Red Bull Ring.