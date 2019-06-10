After a chaotic start and several dramatic moments at Canada Grand Prix, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton initially failed to surpass the pole position holder Sebastian Vettel, who was determined to take his first victory of this F1 season on Sunday, June 9. But soon after an incident during lap 48, the German was given a five-second penalty which cost him the victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

During 48th lap, Vettel lost his pace and Hamilton had a chance to take over, but the German managed to take back the control and rejoined the circuit as a race leader. After the race controller investigated the incident, Vettel was given a penalty that helped Hamilton to win his fifth race of this season.

The unhappy and frustrated Vettel told his team over the radio "Where the hell I was supposed to go?"

At the end of the race, Vettel left the track and when he came back he showed his frustration in front of the fans and F1 teams. He claimed that the penalty was not necessary and fare, so he put the board of 1st in front of the empty place where he was supposed to place his car, and placed the board, written 2nd, in front of Hamilton's car.

However, during the post-race interview, Vettel said, "The people shouldn't boo at Lewis... I really enjoyed the race and the crowd. Lewis was a bit faster, but we were able to keep him behind. Ask the people what they think."

It should be noted that Hamilton's win at Canada GP helped him to increase the lead in Driver's Championship as he accumulated 162 points, while his teammate, Valtteri Bottas currently holding the second place in the drivers standing ahead of Vettel.

During the opening lap, contact between Alfa Rome driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon, the Thai driver had to take an early pit stop due to the damages. However, Albon had to retire from the race during the remaining 10 laps of Canada GP.

But the race turned out as a nightmare for McLaren's Lando Norris, whose rear tyre caught fire which forced him to retire from the Canada GP at an early stage.