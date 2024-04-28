Beauty and Mr. Romantic Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beauty and Mr. Romantic episode 12, starring Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo, will air on KBS2 on Sunday (April 28) at 7:55 pm KST. It tells the romantic relationship between an actress who falls in love with a producing director. Lee Seol Ah and Moon Sung Hyun will play the younger version of the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Screenwriter Kim Sa Kyung wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Hong Seok Gu directed the K-drama. It features Im Soo Hyang as an A-list actress named Park Do Ra. She has worked hard for several years, and her life transforms after she meets assistant director Go Pil Seung, portrayed by Ji Hyun Woo. He helps her get back on her feet out of love.

Here is everything about Beauty and Mr. Romantic episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama will air its next episode on KBS 2TV on Sunday (April 28) at 7:55 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Beauty and Mr. Romantic episode 12:

US - 5:55 am

Canada - 5:55 am

Australia - 9:25 pm

New Zealand - 11:55 pm

Japan - 7:55 pm

Mexico - 4:55 am

Brazil - 7:55 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:55 pm

India - 4:25 pm

Indonesia - 5:55 pm

Singapore - 6:55 pm

China - 6:55 pm

Europe - 11:55 am

France - 11:55 am

Spain - 11:55 am

UK - 10:55 am

South Africa - 12:55 pm

Philippines - 6:55 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature a heart-to-heart conversation between the onscreen couple. Park Do Ra and Go Pil Seung's childhood version meets through a romantic encounter. After sharing a conversation with the male lead, the female lead looks at him lovingly. The photos also show the female lead struggling to hold back her tears after hearing harsh words from the male lead.

"Starting from Episode 1, an unusual encounter unfolds between Do Ra and Pil Seung. Please keep an eye on how these two people's seemingly fated relationship begins, along with the rollercoaster-like story they will create together in the future," the producers shared.