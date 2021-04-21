Candace Owens Laments Derek Chauvin's Verdict was 'Mob Justice' and Media-Influenced Unfair Trial

Author and conservative analyst Candace Owens on Tuesday said that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd was "mob justice" and that it wasn't a fair trial. She said that the verdict was a symptom of a perpetual media and Democrat Party narrative and there were many facts that were absent in the case and Chauvin's trail.

Owens said that the verdict was influenced by politicians like Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and others who had threatened or condoned violence if the criminal justice system doesn't award them a victory. Owens made these comments while speaking to equally controversial host Tucker Carlson who during his show Tucker Carlson Tonight asked if Chauvin's trial was "giving up civilization."

Owens Blasts Jury

Owens made the shocking remarks on Carlson's show following Chauvin's trial, where the jury found him guilty of all three counts of murder and manslaughter. Although Chauvin's official sentence has not yet been announced, he faces 40 years in jail, with many hoping for a longer sentence due to aggravating factors, such as committing the crime in front of children and with particular brutality.

"What we are really seeing is mob justice, and that is really what happened with this entire trial. This was not a trial about George Floyd and Derek Chauvin," she said on the show. "This was a trial about whether the media was powerful enough to create a simulation and decide upon a narrative absent any facts. It now means that the Democrats can get whatever they want."

Owens continued to argue that it wasn't a fair trial. "This was not a fair trial. No person can say this was a fair trial. The media and the Democrats now have enough power to bully and to lie to and to create propaganda," she said.

Proving Her Point

Owens says that all the evidences and facts were not presented during the trial, which proves that the entire affair was unfair and one sided. She said a teenager's cell phone video of Floyd's encounter with Chauvin was played on a loop, while other information about the incident seemed intentionally left out, pointing to details about the fentanyl Floyd had ingested prior to his death.

She also blamed the media for making Chauvin a villain and using Floyd as a pawn in the political game. "The media came out and told us that this was a man who was just getting his life together," she said, adding that the Fentanyl context is ignored by the activists. "They kept hitting that narrative, and the Democrats are happy because they realized the media supports them and that now means Democrats can get whatever they want."

Owens accused the media for playing a major role in influencing the trial and said that media is "the reason why the Democrats are happy, because they realize, of course, the media supports them and now means the Democrats can get whatever they want."

Owens also called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for thanking Floyd for "sacrificing your life," saying those comments ignored victims of Floyd's previous criminal offenses.