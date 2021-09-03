Foxboro Teacher, Facing Child Porn Charges, Lures Teen Boy and Videotapes Sex With Him

Foxboro teacher Thomas Davis, who is currently facing charges for child pornography, reportedly had sex with a teenage student he lured through a gay dating app.

Authorities have managed to track down the teenager engaged in the X-rated video Davis secretly videotaped during the sexual encounter. Davis was arrested by the FBI last Thursday, but it seems he did not reveal the identity of the teenager in the sex tape.

The teenage boy, 18, who is not a resident of Foxboro, met the high school teacher through a dating app. However, he was unaware that the special education teacher had allegedly intended to videotape the whole encounter secretly, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin told the court during a video hearing.

Authorities have seized Davis' laptop, iPhone and other electronic devices that had child pornographic images and explicit videos after his arrest. Tobin said the case is still under investigation as authorities need to determine if the teacher had more such explicit photos of alleged child pornography. Meanwhile, no new charges have been filed against Davis.

During the hearing, the prosecutor highlighted that three of the images in the high school teacher's possession were of children (boys between 4-8), being sexually exploited by naked adult men above 40. He further said authorities believe the teacher has more images that would be similar.

"The images are very disturbing, very troubling," Tobin said adding the X-rated images were downloaded on the defendant's computer from the internet over various days.

The prosecutor further said that it's clear Davis is sexually attracted to children. Authorities arrested Davis after another man he met on the gay dating app told enforcement officials that Davis showed him the sex tape of the teenager and said that the boy in the X-rated video was one of his students.

Who is Thomas Davis?

Davis is a special education teacher recently arrested by the FBI on child exploitation charges. Davis has worked at the high school for three years and is currently on unpaid administrative leave from his job.

In another similar case, a Volusia teacher was accused of having sex with a student at a beachfront park. Megan Parris was arrested in 2019 following an investigation.

Another former teacher of Wichita Collegiate School was sentenced to three years probation for having sex with a student. The teacher, who had been identified as Wren, was fired from his job after his arrest in February last year. Wren had admitted to having sex with a minor while he was a teacher at Wichita Collegiate School in 2015 and 2016.