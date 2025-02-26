Fox News Host Kat Timpf Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Hours Before Giving Birth to Her Son Last Week

Fox News star Kat Timpf revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer just hours before giving birth to her first child. The 36-year-old continued working on air well into her third trimester and recently opened up about some of the most disturbing remarks she received from viewers regarding her pregnancy.

Timpf revealed in a surprising Instagram post on Tuesday that she had welcomed her son last week. "Last week, I welcomed by first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," she said, adding, "My doctors say it's stage zero and is confident that it almost certainly hasn't spread."

Detected at the Right Time

In her post, Timpf shared that her cancer was detected at an early stage, with her doctor assuring her it is classified as "Stage 0" and expressing strong confidence that it has likely not spread.

"Or, as I've explained to the few people I've managed to tell about it so far: Don't freak out. It's just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer," she said.

Timpf said that she was already feeling overwhelmed, as she was over a week past her due date and primarily focused on safely delivering her baby before receiving the cancer diagnosis. "I sat and listened as they told me that the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible," she went on to say as she sprinkled some humor into the post.

"I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby.

"Finally, by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I'd learn at the time of birth was a son."

A Different Kind of Maternity Leave

Timpf, who has authored two books, said that her maternity leave over the next three months will not go as she had originally expected. "Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I'm learning to celebrate everything I can. I'm lucky that we found the cancer so early; I'm lucky to be my son's mom," said Timpf, who welcomed the newborn with husband Cameron Friscia.

"I mean, I know I'm biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life."

"Thank you all for your support, laughter, and love as I embrace this wildly unexpected chapter," she continued. "Here's to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days."

Fox News colleagues and others quickly showed their support on social media, with Greg Gutfeld tweeting, "We're all here for you, Kat!"

"You're one of the strongest women I've ever known and we have been through many dark times together – there is truly no one tougher," Meghan McCain wrote.

"You are amazing in every way. And you were heroic in labor given the day you'd just had! I love you," Fox News host Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery also posted.