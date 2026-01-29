Fourth Person Dies After Consuming Toxic Wild Mushrooms, were Foraged from Regional Bay Area Park

Another person had died after consuming toxic wild mushrooms in the San Francisco Bay area, health officials said on Tuesday.

The individual, who has not been identified, went foraging for wild mushrooms also known as "death cap mushrooms" to a regional park in Contra Costa County, as reported by KTLA.

During California's rainy season, health officials have issued several warnings urging residents against eating wild mushrooms. Knowing the difference between an edible mushroom and a toxic one is challenging even for experienced foragers.

Since mid-November, there have been nearly 40 reported cases of mushroom poisoning, including four deaths, according to state health officials. A resident in Sonoma County died earlier this month from consuming wild mushrooms.

"Early rains and a mild fall have led to profusion of the toxic death cap mushrooms in Northern California," said Sonoma County Interim Health Officer Dr. Michael Stacey. "Eating wild mushrooms gathered without expert identification can be unsafe. Some harmful varieties closely resemble edible mushrooms, even to experienced foragers."

In a typical year, California sees fewer than five cases of wild mushroom poisonings statewide, health officials said. Between mid-November 2025 and the start of 2026, there have been dozens of poisonings in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties.

Common toxic mushrooms that grow in California include death angel, death cap, and fly amanita. Cooking, boiling, freezing or drying toxic mushrooms will not make them safe to eat.