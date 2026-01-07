Fort Worth Woman Kills Uncle After He Ordered Her into the Kitchen to 'Start Cooking'

A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of stabbing her uncle in the chest, killing him the day after Christmas, following an argument over a meal. The uncle allegedly "told her she needed to start cooking," according to police.

Ashley Siebenaller, 32, has been charged with murder over the Dec. 26 slaying of her uncle, Tony Graham, at their Fort Worth home and then tried to play if off as an accident.

Witnesses who also lived at the residence say they heard Siebenaller and Graham fighting and found the latter lying on the floor with a blood-stained knife on a nearby couch, according to the affidavit. Siebenaller was allegedly sitting on the couch next to it.

Before succumbing to his injuries, Graham told the witnesses to call 911 with officers arriving at the house on the 3400 block of Wade Avenue at 12:18 p.m. that Friday to find Siebenaller behaving as though she was non-verbal, the affidavit says.

An officer tried to communicate with her through writing and she told them she did not know what happened and denied stabbing Graham.

A follow-up interview was conducted with Siebenaller on Dec. 30 and police say she was able to talk and communicate much more clearly than she did at the scene. She again denied being involved in the stabbing before eventually confessing to killing Graham following an argument over her fixing him a meal, the affidavit says.

According to police, Siebenaller said that she and Graham lived together in the living room of the residence, which was being leased by another person who rented out rooms throughout the home to tenants.

Siebenaller claimed that Graham "p—ed her off" after he "told her she needed to start cooking," the affidavit alleges. He also allegedly locked Siebenaller out of the house earlier in the day, according to police.

Siebenaller told detectives that Graham stabbed her in the mouth before she killed him, but she had no injuries or marks on her face to support this, the affidavit says.

Days later, Fort Worth police received a report on Jan. 2 from a roommate in the home who alleged that Siebenaller was standing outside their bedroom door while wielding a knife. She was taken into custody this week without incident and charged Monday. She is being held at the Tarrant County Jail with no bond set.