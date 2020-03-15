Former Wonder Girls member Hyerim will make her relationship public on the MBC reality show "Don't Be Jealous," also known as "Real Love Story." Making the announcement, Hyerim confirmed that she was seeing someone for seven years and will come before the camera with her boyfriend and their love story in the reality show.

Hyerim also known as Lim is dating a non-celebrity and so far no details are known about his identity. Hyerim took to Instagram to make an announcement in this regard. She wrote in a handwritten letter (that was written in both Korean and English):

Hi, everyone! This is Lim, How are you today? Today may be just another day, but it is indeed a special day for me. I have a couple of news that I would like to share with you. First, I would like to reveal that there is someone special whom I have been seeing, and thanks to MBC, our couple has been given the opportunity to join a program called "Don't Be Jealous." This feels surreal, but I am grateful at the same time to be in this position. Second, I would like to announce that I have signed a contract with rrr Entertainment. I could not be more excited to be working with my good sister and CEO, Yubin. I did not mean to scare or surprise you, but I wanted to be the first one to share this news with my beloved fans. I promise not to fail you. Please look forward to my upcoming activities! Finally, I will always be the happy and bright maknae (youngest), Hyerim. Thank you and have a wonderful day!

The rrr Entertainment is founded by Yubin, her former fellow member at Wonder Girls.

Don't Be Jealous is a reality show that will feature the love-life of celebrities. It is a real-life story of celebrities and their partners about how they go about their everyday life.

The show is hosted by celebrities Jang Sung Kyu, Jang Do Yeon, Heo Jae, Jeon Somi, and VIXX's Ravi. The first episode of Don't Be Jealous was aired on Monday.

Before Hyerim Rainbow's Jisook and her boyfriend Lee Doo Hee; chef Lee Won Il and PD Kim Yoo Jin of The Manager fame; and actress Choi Song Hyun and her boyfriend Lee Jae Han have appeared on the show with details of their everyday life.

The show will also feature celebrities speaking on issues like marriage, how they balance between relationship and work etc.