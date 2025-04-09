Former Wisconsin Youth Pastor Admits to Sexually Assaulting Teen at Church

A former Wisconsin Rapids youth minister pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting a youth group member.

James R. Lane, 53, of Centennial, Colorado, faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for repeated sexual assault of the same child.

As reported by the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, As part of the plea deal, Wood County District Attorney Jonathan Evans Barnett agreed to ask for no more than 12 years in prison. Barnett also agreed not to oppose asking Wood County Circuit Judge Gregory Jerabeck not to revoke Lane's $50,000 cash bail.

Lane Would 'Lay Her Down' in His Office, Other Church Areas Before Sexually Assaulting Her

According to the criminal complaint, in March 2024, a 36-year-old woman told a Wisconsin special agent that Lane was the youth pastor at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids.

She said when she was 14 or 15 years old Lane gave her a ride home after she babysat for his children. They were on a back road of State 13 when he began kissing her. The woman said Lane stuck his hands inside of her pants and touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint.

The woman said on several occasions, Lane would "lay her down" on the floor of his office or other areas of the church and would get on top of her and kiss her and touch her inappropriately. She said it happened about eight to 10 times while she was 14 or 15, according to the complaint.

Lane Admitted to Inappropriate Relationship with the Girl, 'Heavy Petting'

Two special agents talked to Lane on May 13. Lane said he had a "relationship" with a girl in the youth group that got "inappropriate." He confirmed the girl's identity and said he had inappropriately touched the girl, according to the complaint. He said there were three to six times when they went on drives in his car and did what he described as "heavy petting."