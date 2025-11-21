Former Virginia School Teacher Admits to Sexually Abusing Toddler, Having Dog Perform Sexual Acts on Her

A former Prince George elementary school teacher has been convicted on multiple charges of child pornography and child sexual abuse after entering a plea agreement in circuit court. She was also convicted of the charges.

Miranda Janeway pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday, including sexual abuse of a child, during her first in-person court appearance in a year, as reported by WTVR.

Janeway Coached the Child to Sexually Fondle Her

The investigation began on Oct. 15, 2024, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force flagged a sex act uploaded and shared to the messaging platform Kik. Investigators traced the content back to Janeway, discovering videos and 46 child pornography images in private messages on her phone, as well as similar posts on social media.

Police questioned Janeway at David Harrison Elementary School, where she had been teaching for only three months, before arresting her and taking her to Riverside Regional Jail. Prosecutors said in September of 2024 she "coached" the 22-month-old male victim on sexually fondling her, adding that on multiple occasions she grabbed his hand to do it.

Janeway Also Convicted of Child Pornography, Bestiality Charges

The 28-year-old is also convicted of several counts of producing, selling and distributing child porn and sex with an animal. Janeway admitted to having a dog perform a sex act on her in July 2023.

The defense told the court that Janeway was influenced by a person she was talking to named Christian. Attorneys highlighted her lack of prior criminal history, describing her as a "model citizen."

The other six charges Janeway was facing will be dropped as part of the plea deal, officials said. Janeway's sentencing date is scheduled to be set on March 20, 2026. She faces anywhere from 5 to 30 years in prison.