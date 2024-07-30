Former Utah Sheriff's Deputy Kills Self After He's Arrested for Sexually Abusing Boys Two Decades Ago

A retired San Juan County sheriff's deputy charged in a sex abuse case has died by suicide just days after his release from jail.

Grayson Redd, 74, was found dead Sunday, July 28, according to San Juan County Attorney Brittney Ivins. The same day Redd had posted $20,000 bail and was released from the Grand County Jail, according to Jail Commander Shan Hackwell.

Redd was Arrested Last Week for Sexually Abusing 3 Boys He Employed Dating Back to 2003



Redd was arrested last Sunday, on July 21, on suspicion of child sex abuse. Prosecutors said the former deputy abused three boys whom he employed "during the summer months" between 2003 and 2012.

Court documents show Redd faced 14 counts including three counts of rape of a child simulated intercourse, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

After Redd's Arrest Many More Victims Came Forward

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office initially said they believed there were more victims out there. Following news of Redd's arrest, "multiple additional victims" came forward to her office.

Redd had been released from jail on Friday on several conditions including wearing a GPS monitor, relocating to Colorado, and not having contact with any of the alleged victims in the case. A court hearing had been set for Sept. 16.

Grayson Redd was the father of Brian Redd, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. Corrections spokesman Glen Mills said Monday the family is "devastated and trying to make sense of what happened."