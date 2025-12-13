Former Tustin High School Coach Accused of Having a Sexual Relationship with Her Student

A former Tustin High School coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Ashley Fraga, 23, of Tustin, was arrested on suspicion of statutory rape, contacting a minor to commit a felony and oral copulation with a minor, according to Tustin police.

Investigators were called Dec. 8 about a possible sexual relationship between a student and a former school employee, police said.

Fraga was previously an assistant coach at Tustin High School, police said. The Tustin Unified School District is co-operating with the police throughout the investigation.

Detectives caution that there may be additional victims. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to seek information from the public to ensure all potential victims are identified. Anyone with relevant information for investigators has been urged to call 714-573-3186.

If convicted, the unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18 charge — commonly referred to in statutes as "statutory rape" – carries a maximum penalty of three to four years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony could land Fraga in prison for 16 months to 8 years in addition to a mandatory sex offender registration and the oral copulation with a minor charge could result in a 16 months to three years in a state prison sentence.