Former Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Begs Trump for Pardon After Seven Years in Prison for Murder-for-Hire Plot!

Joe Exotic, the former star of Tiger King, has sent a letter to Donald Trump asking for a pardon. The 61-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, has been in prison for nearly seven years. He pleaded with the former president to grant him freedom, outlining his plans if released.

Maldonado is serving a 21-year sentence for attempting to hire someone to kill his rival, Carole Baskin. In his letter, he claimed he was wrongfully convicted. He compared his case to Trump's legal troubles, arguing that the Department of Justice targeted both of them unfairly.

Claims of a Political Conspiracy

Maldonado insisted that his conviction was politically motivated. "Just as the Department of Justice was weaponized against you, it was weaponized against me," he wrote. According to Radar Online, he believes authorities wanted to pass the Big Cat Safety Act and control the tiger industry.

He also criticized Tiger King, claiming it misrepresented him. "No one saw the hard work I did to grant last wishes for dying children with my foundation, the Animal Miracle Network," he wrote. He said his charitable efforts were ignored in the Netflix series.

Not Seeking a 'Full Pardon'

Maldonado stated that he does not need a full pardon. He said he would accept being a convicted felon, just like Trump. The former president was recently convicted of falsifying business records but avoided prison time.

Maldonado emphasized that he does not want to own animals again. However, he expressed a strong desire to work on tiger and lion conservation efforts. He also vowed to continue his charity work.

"I give you my word on my parents' grave that I will make you proud with the charity work I will continue to do," he wrote.

A Valentine's Day or Birthday Gift?

Maldonado hopes Trump will grant him a pardon by Valentine's Day or his birthday in March 2025. However, his chances of release remain uncertain. He has been convicted twice in the murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

Unless pardoned, Maldonado is scheduled for release on March 18, 2036.