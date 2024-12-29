Former Supermodel and Actress Dayle Haddon Dies from Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Dayle Haddon, a renowned supermodel and actress, tragically passed away at the age of 76. Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of her untimely death.

The incident occurred on December 27 at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home of Haddon's son-in-law, Hallmark star Marc Blucas. Solebury Township Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 76-year-old man unconscious on the first floor of the home. He was later identified as Walter Blucas, Marc's father. Walter was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he is undergoing treatment.

Dayle Haddon was discovered deceased in a second-floor bedroom. The Bucks County deputy coroner, Eliot Gross, confirmed her identity and stated that a toxicology report is underway to determine the official cause of death. Preliminary investigations revealed a suspected carbon monoxide leak caused by a faulty flue and exhaust pipe in the home's gas heating system.

The incident also affected first responders. Two medics were transported to a local hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, and a police officer received on-site treatment. Other family members residing in the main house were not harmed by the leak, according to reports.

Dayle Haddon was an influential figure in the world of fashion and entertainment. During her modeling career, she signed contracts with leading cosmetic brands, including Revlon, Max Factor, Estée Lauder, and L'Oréal. She also appeared on the cover of the 1973 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and graced magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan. In addition to her modeling career, Dayle made her mark in Hollywood, starring in films like Disney's The World's Greatest Athlete and North Dallas Forty alongside Nick Nolte.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dayle was an author and humanitarian. She penned two books, Ageless Beauty and The 5 Principles of Ageless Living, and served as an ambassador for UNICEF, advocating for global humanitarian causes.

Dayle's daughter, Ryan Haddon, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, accompanied by photos of her mother's magazine covers and humanitarian work. "The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it's most needed, I have no doubt," Ryan wrote. She described her mother as deeply creative, spiritually insightful, and a source of inspiration to many. "She was everyone's greatest champion. An inspiration to many," Ryan added.

Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing. This heartbreaking loss has left a profound impact on her family, fans, and the entertainment community. Dayle Haddon will be remembered for her grace, beauty, and lasting contributions to fashion, film, and humanitarian efforts.