Former Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing His Teenage Daughter

A former Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Friday in Stanislaus County Superior Court to nine years behind bars, followed by 10 years of parole, for sexually abusing his teenage daughter over the course of several years, including while he was still employed by the Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Joseph Dessert, 42, was found guilty July 10 of seven charges, including five felony counts of sexual battery and two misdemeanor counts, stemming from abuse against his daughter between 2015 and 2023.

Dessert Accused of Exposing Himself to Victim, Sexually Touching Her and Making Her Have Showers with Him

Dessert's now 19-year-old daughter accused him of exposing himself to her when she was 9 years old, which she said he claimed was a "form of education." This later escalated to sexual touching and showering with him.

When she was 17, she told her boyfriend everything. She later told her school counselor in September 2023. She said she was then taken by Child Protective Services. The victim disclosed the abuse to authorities while Dessert was on duty as a deputy.

Her parents, however, told relatives and friends that she was lying, which resulted in her being cut off from the family. The victim said she was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the sexual abuse and sees a therapist every two weeks.

Dessert's daughter asked Judge Jeff Mangar to sentence him to nine years — each year representing a year she was abused by her father, which the judge did. The maximum sentence could have been 13 years, which was sought by the District Attorney's Office.

Dessert Admitted to Making 'Bad Parenting Choices,' Asked for Probation Citing Other Daughter's Epilepsy-Related Seizures Due to Stress

The defense wanted Dessert to get probation. In his statement, Dessert admitted that he has made "some bad parenting choices."

He revealed that since everything, his other daughter, who is diagnosed with epilepsy, has been having major seizures due to the stress. He said he's worried a harsh sentence would trigger more seizures, which is why she and his wife were not present at the courtroom Friday.

Dessert also said that throughout the process, he has lost lots of money, including his retirement and savings, and that he and his wife are close to losing their house. He also said he attempted suicide but stopped when his wife called him.

He said he has begun rehabilitation, started medication for anxiety and depression, and returned to college to pursue a degree in cybersecurity and web design, knowing he will have to rebuild his career from scratch.

Defense attorney Hans Hjertonsson said he and Dessert were disappointed by the jury's decision and had anticipated a different outcome

Sheriff's Office Releases Statement

The Sheriff's Office addressed the conviction in a statement obtained by The Modesto Bee, issued by Sgt. Erich Layton on behalf of Sheriff Jeff Dirkse.

"The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office condemns any form of criminal behavior, especially when those acts are against the most innocent victims who lack the emotional, mental, [and] physical ability to combat their offenders," the statement reads. "Regarding the investigation involving former deputy Matthew Dessert, our Special Victims Unit conducted a thorough and impartial investigation. From the outset, Dessert was treated as any other suspect would be, and his employment status had no bearing on the scope or outcome of the investigation. He was arrested within approximately 10 hours of the start of the investigation."

The statement emphasized that "no individual is above the law," and reaffirmed the department's commitment to "transparency, accountability, and justice — regardless of a person's occupation or position."