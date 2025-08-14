Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee Jailed Amid Expanding Corruption Probe

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, entered the Seoul Nambu Detention Center on Wednesday, beginning her first day in prison as prosecutors intensify a major corruption investigation. The arrest follows a court's approval of a warrant late Tuesday, citing concerns she might destroy evidence.

Kim faces allegations of bribery, stock fraud, and influence peddling. Her lawyers strongly deny the charges, dismissing reports about alleged gifts as unfounded. Last week, she publicly apologised for causing public concern, describing herself as "a nobody" during questioning.

The detention center, located in western Seoul, is a relatively new facility and one of the few run by a female warden. A source familiar with the matter said Kim would be treated like any other inmate, though small adjustments would be made due to her high-profile status. She will stay in a solitary cell with a small desk, a floor mattress, and separate access to a common shower. She will be allowed one hour of outdoor exercise daily, except Sundays, with timings arranged to avoid other inmates.

Her imprisonment contrasts with her husband's situation, as former president Yoon Suk Yeol has already spent about 100 days in custody at the Seoul Detention Center. He faces charges of insurrection linked to a failed martial law attempt — allegations he denies.

Before Yoon's presidency in 2022, the couple lived in an upscale Seoul apartment, most of which belongs to Kim according to government records. Kim, a wealthy businesswoman and art curator, was often a prominent figure during her husband's term, attracting attention for her fashion, policy lobbying, and controversial stances such as advocating for a dog meat ban.

Breakfast on her first morning included toast with strawberry jam, sausages, and salad — the same low-cost meal served to all inmates. Once a driving political strategist behind Yoon's rise, Kim is now at the center of a legal and political storm that has further damaged the couple's reputation.