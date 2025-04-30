South Korean Prosecutors Raid Former President Yoon's Private Residence

The South Korean prosecutors raided the home of the country's ex-president on Wednesday, April 30, according to Yonhap. This step was taken as part of a probe into a shaman accused of receiving lavish gifts for the former first lady.

For the unversed, former president Yoon Suk Yeol was stripped of all power and privileges earlier this month by the Constitutional Court over his disastrous Dec 3 martial law declaration.

He was compelled to leave the presidential palace and return to his long-time dwelling in the Seocho neighborhood of Seoul.

The prosecution searched Yoon's home "as part of its investigation into various suspicions over relations between his family and a controversial shaman," according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

A high-ranking official from the Unification Church is accused of giving the shaman, Jeon Seong-bae, a diamond necklace, a luxury bag, and ginseng, a well-known health tonic that may cost thousands of dollars, to Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee.

According to local media, authorities had a text message from the official of the church group known as the Moonies requesting that Jeon "give the necklace back." Jeon said he misplaced the planned presents and never gave them to Kim.

According to Yonhap, the prosecution is also attempting to "verify the authenticity of the alleged delivery of gifts" and determine whether the first lady at the time actually got them.

Kim and Yoon have also been under fire for their supposed connections to another shaman; according to opponents, Yoon rose to the presidency at the beginning of his 2022 term because of his shamanic convictions.

Last year, Kim was also questioned about claims of bribery and stock manipulation when secret camera footage revealed her taking a $2,200 expensive handbag.

The controversy hurt then-president Yoon's already low approval ratings, which helped his party lose badly in the general elections held in April of last year when it was unable to regain a parliamentary majority.

He then justified his brief attempt to suspend civilian authority by pointing to alleged election fraud and legislative deadlock.