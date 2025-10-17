Former Reno Police Department Deputy Chief Arrested for Soliciting Child for Prostitution

A former Reno Police Department deputy chief has been arrested, accused of soliciting a child for prostitution and child neglect, according to court documents.

Thomas "Tom" Robinson, who served nearly 30 years with RPD before retiring in January 2024, was taken into custody Thursday, Oct. 16. Robinson was a former high-ranking officer who once worked under then-Chief Jason Soto, serving in various roles with the department.

In a statement, the Reno Police Department confirmed his identity and acknowledged the arrest but emphasized Robinson's separation from the agency:

"The Reno Police Department is aware of the arrest of a former employee. The individual previously served as a deputy chief within the Reno Police Department and retired from service in January of 2024. He is no longer employed by the Reno Police Department," the statement read.

Officials said the investigation is being handled by the Washoe County School District Police Department, which is part of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Team—a multi-agency task force focused on combating human trafficking and related crimes.

No additional details about the investigation or the alleged offenses have been released as of Thursday evening, but Robinson is still listed as an inmate at the Washoe County jail.