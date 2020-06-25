Former porn star Mia Khalifa has urged girls not to become part of the porn industry by getting lured by money. One of the most searched porn stars, Khalifa termed the porn industry as toxic. After leaving the porn industry six years ago, Khalifa has now become a sports commentator. In 2014, Khalifa made 11 porn films during her three-month stint as a porn star.

Khalifa Calls Porn Industry Toxic, Not worth it

Khalifa's latest rant against the porn industry came after a TikTok user posted a video with the caption: "When you realise Pornhub pays you 20k to be in a video without your face in it." Replying to the post, the former porn star wrote: "Girl don't do it... iss not worth it [sic]."

Later, the 27-year-old took to TikTok to reveal how making porn movies impacted mental health. "That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people's only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic three months of your life when you were 21," said Khalifa.

According to The Sun, Khalifa, who claimed to have been pressurized into doing porn videos, said that she has earned £9,600 for her videos.

Raised a Catholic, Khalifa, who is one of the highly searched porn stars on Porn Hub, angered Muslims and received death threats from Isis after she sparked a controversy when she wore an Islamic headscarf.

Mia Khalifa Trying to Get Her Porn Videos Removed

According to Hollywood Life, while replying to an Instagram post about the exploitation of women in the porn industry, Khalifa said that she has been trying to get down her 11 videos, but to no avail. "Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don't want another girl to go through that - because no one should."

Later, responding to one of the users, Khalifa said that she would rather have the videos removed than take a dime from that bag. "I was offered millions to return for 1 video & felt violated all over again by the sheer audacity that they thought my body was contingent on the right price (years after I started speaking out against industry practices)," she added.

Khalifa married American Chef Robert Sandberg in June last year. Recently, she posted a black and white video of Sandberg with the caption: "We got married legally in the kitchen of our first home. June 10th, 2020 would've been our wedding day, but we'll try again next summer."