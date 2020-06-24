Controversial virologist Judy Mikovits has claimed that at least 50 million Americans would die, probably from the first dose, if a COVID-19 vaccine was mandated for the whole population. The claims have been found to be baseless with no credible proof to confirm its authenticity.

With the scientists and researchers racing against time to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, the global pandemic has infected 9.3 million people. The first case was reported in the Wuhan province of China in December, last year.

Mikovits Claims Vaccine Made by Bill Gates Will Kill Millions

The former research scientist who is a strong anti-vaxxer made the bizarre claims in reference to a possible vaccine being backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The claims made in a two-minute video clip has been shared several times by the anti-vaxxers and those who believe in the bizarre and often fake theories propagated by Mikovits.

In the viral clip, the interviewer while referring to a COVID-19 vaccine says that Dr Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are pushing for this mandate vaccine. What would happen if they are successful in their current vaccine schedule and in mandating it?

"If they were successful in mandating for everyone at least 50 million Americans would die, probably from the first dose," replied Mikovits adding "the retroviruses we discovered that are coming through vaccines in a contaminated blood supply".

Claiming that both Gates and Fauci are aware of the dangers, Mikovits said that they are going to bury the evidence and kill the victims and call it COVID-19. Calling it a criminal act, the controversial Virologist said that military, first responders, lab workers, health care workers will be the first victims of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts Debunk Mikovits' Claims

Mikovits shot into limelight due to her viral video Plandemic, which was removed from the social media platforms as it contained harmful medical misinformation. According to Reuters Fact Check, the recent claims made by the anti-vaxxers hold no credentials. An expert, who doesn't wish to be named, told the outlet that the claim that a COVID-19 vaccine could kill 50 million Americans was unsubstantiated.

In an email sent to Reuters, a spokesperson for the Mayo Vaccine Research Group said that they know of no evidence to support the claims in this video whatsoever. "It represents part of the anti-vaccine movement designed to create uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines which save millions of lives each year," a Harvard University professor told the outlet.