Former Pennsylvania State Trooper with a History of Stalking, Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend

A former Pennsylvania state trooper with a history of stalking was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.

William Hunter Snyder, 27, was taken into custody on Jan. 22, a day after John Rabbitz Jr., 44, called 911 to report that he had been shot.

Snyder Had Dated Rabbitz's Current Girlfriend for a Month, Begged Her to Come Back After She Broke Up with Him



When police arrived at his Sugarloaf Township, Pennsylvania home, Rabbitz was lying on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound, his cellphone next to him. Dispatchers asked him who would want to hurt him, and he replied, "Hunter Snyder."

Rabbitz was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to an arrest affidavit, Rabbitz told 911 dispatchers during his 5:34 p.m. call that "a male knocked on my door, shot me, and ran away."

While he waited for help to arrive, Rabbitz reportedly said that while he didn't know the identity of the man who shot him when he opened his front door, he knew that Snyder wanted "to hurt him ... over a girl."

Snyder had dated Rabbitz's current girlfriend for about a month in October 2024. The affidavit stated that she broke up with him and he continued to pursue her, sending her numerous text and Snapchat messages begging her to come back to him.

'Nothing is Ever Going to Stop Me from Pursuing You'

The affidavit included the text of the messages sent from Snyder, including, "Nothing is ever going to stop me from pursuing you. How am I supposed to stay wonderful when every day without you drags me deeper into darkness?"

In one exchange, Snyder reportedly wrote, "I know you miss me, and I know you still love me. You miss me. Your connection is strong(er) than anything I've ever felt, and I know you feel the same way. Selfishly and unselfishly, I am the best thing for you and I would do everything to prove that. We never had a single issue. You are my one person. I am crazy I know. But you are my soulmate. We honestly belong together."

The woman responded, "Hunter, I can't."

Snyder wrote back, "Why can't you? You can do anything! You know it in your heart, [name redacted]. You know I'm your person. I'm your human. We are meant for so much more. I know it and you know it. You said you've been questioning why you ran away ... because you know it was a mistake."

There's another exchange in which the woman wrote, "Hunter, you need to stop this. I told you we can only be friends." Snyder responded, "Why though? If you still love me and miss me ... why?" She replied, "Because I said so, Hunter."

Snyder was Fired as a State Trooper After He Stalked, Texted and Sent Packages to Another Girl He Dated After She Broke Up with Him

Snyder's pursuit of the woman continued up until Jan. 17, when he was caught on surveillance cameras at her home — installed because of Snyder's persistence — dropping off a package. - a coffee press.

But this wasn't the first time Snyder had dropped off an unwanted gift at an ex-girlfriend's house. In 2023, Snyder reportedly lost his job as a Pennsylvania state trooper after he left a package at another unnamed woman's home that contained a typed letter and four books about relationships.

Snyder had allegedly harassed her following a breakup as well, sending her messages via text, phone call, and fake social media accounts "more than 100 times" after she asked him to stop contacting her. Snyder was charged with stalking and harassment in June 2023 and dismissed from his job. He served 360 days probation and paid $1,144 in fines and costs.

Snyder's Vehicle and Cellphone Data Linked to Crime Scene

After learning of Snyder's previous charge, police tracked Snyder's vehicle and cellphone, which were both pinpointed to the home of Rabbitz. Snyder had also traveled to a co-worker's house, where he reportedly showed up at around 6:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

The co-worker told police that he seemed nervous and that he took off his shoes upon arrival because they were wet. Police noted a lone track of footprints in the snow outside Rabbitz's home at the scene of the shooting.

Snyder was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned on Jan. 23 and ordered to be held without bail at Lucerne County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7.