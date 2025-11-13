Former Ohio State University Professor Killed Wife, Attempted Suicide After Falling Victim to Sextortion Scam

New details have emerged in the murder case involving James Hill, a former Ohio State University professor, who is accused of killing his wife before attempting to kill himself and his dog. Hill reportedly told police the murder was committed after he fell for a sextortion scam.

Hill, 76, allegedly killed his wife, before attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the chest. He then made a brief 911 call, providing only his address and requesting police and ambulance assistance before hanging up.

Hill Exchanged Nude Photos with Woman He Met on Dating Site, She Then Threatened to Leak His Photos if He Didn't Pay $15K

According to court records, he told police that he had exchanged nude photos with a woman he met on a dating site. On Sunday morning, the woman allegedly demanded $15,000, threatening to expose the photos if he did not comply. Hill claimed he felt the only way out was to kill his wife and himself.

Hill said his wife, Mary Hill, hid his gun years before, when he couldn't find one he resorted to using a knife. He began by rubbing his wife's shoulders, and when she commented that it felt good, he stabbed her in the chest. Hill said she looked at him, and he apologized while holding her as she died.

Hill, a retired professor from Ohio State University, is facing charges of premeditated aggravated murder and was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. However, he could not appear in court due to being hospitalized for treatment. He is now expected to be in court on Thursday, facing charges that could result in a life sentence.

What is Sextortion?

Sextortion is a form of online blackmail in which someone threatens to share another person's private or sexually explicit images, videos, or information unless they are given money, more sexual content, or other favors.

It often begins when victims are tricked or coerced into sending intimate photos or engaging in explicit video chats, sometimes through fake profiles or romantic manipulation. Once the perpetrator gains the material, they use threats and pressure to exploit the victim.

In Ohio, sextortion is now a felony crime due to House Bill 531, also known as Braden's law, a piece of legislation that came after a central Ohio boy committed suicide after being a victim of sextortion.

As a part of Braden's Law, sextortion starts as a third-degree felony and becomes a first-degree felony when a minor or elderly person is involved.