Former NFL Player D J Hayden And 5 Others Killed in Horrific Car Accident

In a devastating incident early Saturday, former NFL player D.J. Hayden and two of his former University of Houston teammates lost their lives in a two-car crash that left six people dead and two others injured. The accident occurred in downtown Houston when a driver ran a red light, colliding with another vehicle.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Hayden, a first-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2013, was among the victims, along with his college teammates Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu. Jeffery Lewis, another former UH football player, survived the crash.

The collision took place around 2 a.m. when a black Chrysler sedan, reportedly speeding through a red light on Fannin St., collided with a black Acura SUV that had the right of way on Pierce St. Houston Police Asst. Chief Megan Howard stated in a Saturday morning news briefing that the Chrysler driver, who ran the red light, died at the scene.

Of the six fatalities, four people died on-site, while four others were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, two of the hospitalized victims succumbed to their injuries. A female survivor is in critical condition, while a male survivor is assisting investigators with their inquiries.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed by the authorities. Hayden, 33, was in the Acura SUV during the crash, as reported by the Chronicle.

Hayden, known for his remarkable journey from a near-fatal heart injury in 2012 to becoming the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, received condolences from the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement, the team expressed, "D.J.'s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.'s loved ones at this time."

The University of Houston, mourning the loss of Hayden, McMillian, and Oragwu, released a statement expressing their grief. "The entire University of Houston community is heartbroken over the tragic passing of former Football student-athletes D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu earlier today, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Jeffery Lewis in his recovery ahead."

The statement continued, highlighting the lasting legacies of the three athletes and the impact they had on the Houston Football community.