Former Miss Teen England Bethany Cammack spiced up her Instagarm handle during the quarantine period and shared a picture sporting an unbuttoned crisp white shirt and flaunted her plush red lingerie underneath. She captioned the picture, ''What's a queen without a king ?... a QUEEN. #queen #workhard #Independent #woman #empower.'' The beauty queen donned Ann Summers lingerie and also revealed that it's one of her favourite innerwear brands.

Bethany Cammack was crowned Miss Teen Galaxy England in 2014 and ever since then, the blonde beauty has got down to work for several NGO's across the United Kingdom, raising money for orphans, the homeless and specially-abled. If there's one down to earth beauty contest winner, it has to be Bethany.

Bethany Cammack reached Miss England finals in 2019

The bubbly and beautiful Bethany competed with 50-plus girls across the United Kingdom and reached the Miss England finals in 2019 but eventually lost to Bhasha Mukherjee who was crowned with the prestigious title. Bhasha has now put down her crown and headed to work as a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic and revealed that she wants to help people across the country in these testing times.

Walking down memory lane, Bethany revealed that participating in the Miss England beauty pageant was the experience of a lifetime and she could raise lots of money for charities to help people in need.

She told the St Helen Star: "It really doesn't get any bigger than this. Miss England is so much more than the old bathing beauty style contest that it used to be, there are lots of ways to prove you're worthy of holding such a title from raising money for the nominated charity, Chronicle Sunshine Fund, that helps to enhance the lives of children with disabilities, to making a Wear It Green ethical fashion round.''

She added that she cooked breakfast at the Hope Centre and did her best in helping people. Her Instagram stories were filled with sunny side up eggs which she prepared and served to people at the centre. "I want to get out in the community and do as much as I can, I have been helping out with the Hope Centre helping cook breakfast. I really hope St Helens can get behind me and support me as much as they can and I will give it my 100 per cent and do my best."