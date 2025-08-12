Former Maryland Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing Six Teens at Church

A former Baltimore County youth pastor is accused of sexually abusing teens in his youth group.

As reported by NBC News, Thomas Pinkerton Jr., 52, a youth minister known as Pastor Tommy, is being held without bond following accusations that he sexually abused six teens from 2006 to 2010 while working at Central Christian Church, an Assemblies of God church in Baltimore County.

He was extradited from his home state of Georgia to Maryland last Wednesday to face 24 felony and misdemeanor counts in Baltimore County.

Pinkerton Told Children it was Okay for a Pastor to Kiss Boys on the Lips Because That's How Jesus Greeted His Disciples

Pinkerton allegedly told children in his youth group that it was normal for a pastor to kiss boys on the lips, because that's how Jesus greeted his disciples. The kissing then escalated to sexual touching, according to an arrest warrant made public last week.

An arrest warrant said the alleged abuse included inappropriate touching and kissing of six teenagers in Maryland, who ranged in age from 13 to 19. According to the warrant, the alleged abuse took place at the church and at Pinkerton's former home in Maryland.

A seventh victim reported abuse by Pinkerton in Georgia, according to the warrant, and that report was referred to authorities there, officials in Baltimore County said. Detectives believe there may be more victims and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Pinkerton Accused of Giving the Victims Massages, Rubbing Their Genitals

According to Pinkerton's arrest warrant, detectives started investigating him after the seven men came forward last fall. The men alleged that when they were in their teens, Pinkerton would give them massages and rub their penises; several said Pinkerton would greet them with what he referred to as a "heavenly kiss" or "brotherly kiss" on the lips, likening this to Jesus. The men said Pinkerton called them his "favorites" and referred to himself as a "spiritual father" to them.

In a statement posted last week on its website, Central Christian said Pinkerton served on its staff more than 15 years ago and hasn't been affiliated with the church since he left to start his own ministry. It also said that since the alleged abuse was reported to law enforcement, additional individuals "have come forward with similar accounts," including some in other states.

Pinkerton Has Preached in Six Different States, Evangelized in 3 Continents Since the Abuse

In the years since the alleged abuse occurred, Pinkerton has preached in at least six different states, and according to his ministry website, he has evangelized in South America, Europe and Asia.

Pinkerton's attorney said Monday that his client was not facing charges in any state other than Maryland. One church where he preached, the New Chapel in Grand Rapids, Michigan, posted on its website over the weekend that it had cut ties with Pinkerton before he was arrested.

"We were heartbroken to hear of these serious allegations that occurred in Baltimore, Maryland nearly 20 years ago, and communicated the situation to our church family after severing all ties with the accused several months back. Our prayers and continued cooperation are toward justice for the victims," New Chapel's statement said.

Authorities in Maryland and Georgia said Baltimore County police obtained an arrest warrant in late June for Pinkerton. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said it then arrested him at a traffic stop in July before he was extradited to Maryland last week. Pinkerton has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Sept. 5.