Marouane Fellaini, former Manchester United midfielder, and now a player for Chinese Super League's (CSL) Shandong Luneng FC club, has tested positive for coronavirus, Fellaini announced on Twitter. He came to China on Friday. He is said to be the first known case recorded in the CSL.

CSL's club Shandong Luneng said in a statement: "During this period, the player's body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts. He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution."

Fellaini, 32, is now under isolation at Jinan hospital which is specialized in treating coronavirus patients. He did not have a fever, nor did he show any symptoms. The former Belgian international said he is going to follow the treatment and hopes to return as soon as possible. The Chinese Super League that was supposed to start on February 22 has been postponed indefinitely.

Other players who tested positive recently

On Saturday Chinese international football player Wu Lei tested positive. Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol in Spain, is at home in self-quarantine.

In England, Portsmouth FC announced that three of its players - James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett - tested positive for coronavirus. Mark Catlin, chief executive of the club, said: "Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it."

There have been more than 81,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in China with the death toll at 3,261. The country has not recorded any new transmitted case for three consecutive days and all new cases are reportedly imported.