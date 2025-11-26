International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Crime

Former Madison School Teacher Who Had a Sexual Encounter with Her Student After Taking Him Home on Graduation Day, Sentenced to Probation

Nixel Ortiz
Nixel Ortiz Facebook

Former Madison Public Schools teacher Nixel Ortiz was sentenced to 24 months' probation and ordered to pay a $2000 fine for a case involving a minor.

As part of her sentence, Ortiz was also ordered to register on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry for a period of 25 years.

The 30-year-old teacher was initially charged with first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. According to court records, the charge was amended, and Ortiz pleaded guilty to criminal attempt-sexual abuse by a school employee, a Class 3A felony.

While under probation, Ortiz must follow several conditions, including reporting to a probation officer and not violating any laws.

As previously reported, Ortiz was arrested in May 2024 after a Nebraska State Patrol investigation. According to court documents, Ortiz began communicating with an 18-year-old student from Madison High School during the 2023 winter break. The two reportedly exchanged messages via text, Instagram and Snapchat.

Ortiz told investigators that after drinking at a graduation party on May 5, she picked up the student, whom she believed to be 19 years old, and took them to her apartment. Documents allege the two had a sexual encounter on May 6 before Ortiz drove the student home.

Under Nebraska law, anyone under the age of 19 is considered a minor. Ortiz was arrested on May 13 after a warrant was issued. Ortiz, who taught middle school English, was initially placed on administrative leave and is no longer listed on the staff roster.

READ MORE